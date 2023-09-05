Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$227.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$219.33.

TSE IFC opened at C$193.99 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$196.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$197.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.0920398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

