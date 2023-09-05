Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$55.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

Shares of LB opened at C$36.29 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

