RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

