RXO (RXO) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RXO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 109 933 1840 32 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.65%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RXO and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 166.11 RXO Competitors $3.78 billion $228.37 million 29.64

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

