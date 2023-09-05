Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $10.44 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.