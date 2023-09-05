Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Samsara Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

IOT stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,461,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $122,116.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,071.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,287,078 shares of company stock worth $62,350,446 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

