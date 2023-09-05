Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Samsara Trading Up 13.0 %

Insider Transactions at Samsara

NYSE IOT opened at $30.93 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,287,078 shares of company stock worth $62,350,446. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Samsara by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

