Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $25.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Samsara Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $31.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,207,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,207,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,287,078 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,446. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Samsara by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

