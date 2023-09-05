Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.20

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 747806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,287,078 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,446 over the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.