Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 88,718.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,436 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises about 0.8% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 640,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

