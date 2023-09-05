Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $62,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 309,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 461,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.