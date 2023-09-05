Scotiabank Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWMIF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
