Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Stock Position Boosted by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 221.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,005 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 3.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,686 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 794,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,659,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCRM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 1,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,457. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

