Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

