SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.11).

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.09) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.80 ($12.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 738.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 770.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -992.65%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 104,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.61) per share, with a total value of £795,351.54 ($1,004,485.40). Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

