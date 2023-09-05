Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stake Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,928,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

