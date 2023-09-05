Semantix (STIX) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 296 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Semantix to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Semantix alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semantix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.31 Semantix Competitors $416.30 million -$9.35 million 861.78

Risk & Volatility

Semantix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Semantix has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -35.53% -118.36% -8.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semantix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 369 1523 3597 24 2.59

Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.54%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Semantix competitors beat Semantix on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Semantix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.