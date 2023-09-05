Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.59. 146,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 629,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 23.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

