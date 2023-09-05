SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $186,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,448.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

