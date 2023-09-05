SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $186,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,956 shares of company stock worth $3,596,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 545,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

