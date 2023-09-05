SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $16.50 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.5 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,134. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.