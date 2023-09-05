SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.5 %

S stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,956 shares of company stock worth $3,596,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 664.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 476,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

