Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. 61,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 116,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,118.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.