Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
NXT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.09) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.20) to GBX 5,700 ($71.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.09) to GBX 7,000 ($88.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($84.62).
In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($87.18), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($479,496.08). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
