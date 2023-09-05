SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 5.7%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 100,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 526,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $767.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Wei Han Tan purchased 17,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 19.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

