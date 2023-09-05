SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Holdings Boosted by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Free Report) by 1,582.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,028,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKGRU stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,617. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

