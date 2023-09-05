Solana (SOL) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Solana has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $19.84 or 0.00077125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and approximately $266.52 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Solana

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 556,701,201 coins and its circulating supply is 408,830,164 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

