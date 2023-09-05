Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.29

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 280973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sonos Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,306 shares of company stock valued at $135,391 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

