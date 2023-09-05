Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

