SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.61

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 46594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $725.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

