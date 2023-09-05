SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,023. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

