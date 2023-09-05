SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lowered by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded down $8.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.