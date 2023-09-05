Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,208 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
