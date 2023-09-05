Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$99.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.57. 186,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$58.88 and a 52 week high of C$92.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.0703405 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

