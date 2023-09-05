Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

STLD traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 100,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,957. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

