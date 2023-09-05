Stephens Raises Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $9.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ LFCR opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

