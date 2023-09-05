Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 193.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

