STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $228.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.24 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

