Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Check

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock valued at $119,138,551. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 175.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sterling Check by 129.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sterling Check by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 97,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,906. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.