Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,613 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $139.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,574. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.59%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

