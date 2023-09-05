Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,765 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 363,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.