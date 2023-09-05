Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $216,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $203.60. 60,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

