Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $130,000 Investment in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 599,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 782,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 700,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 293,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.67%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

