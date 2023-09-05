Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $195,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,216. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

