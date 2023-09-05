Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,186 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 167,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,586,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 124,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. 1,472,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,159. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

