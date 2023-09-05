Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 365 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.24. 46,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

