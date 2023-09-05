Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $225,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

