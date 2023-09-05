Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,647. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

