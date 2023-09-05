Stifel Nicolaus Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.34. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

