Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 5th (AFRM, AKRO, AMC, ATGFF, AVGO, BIIB, BNZL, BRZE, BXP, CBRL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 5th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $24.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $62.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.50 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $900.00 to $1,000.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $381.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($32.21) to GBX 2,600 ($32.84). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by CL King from $115.00 to $105.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from C$50.00 to C$59.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $30.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $110.00.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 180 ($2.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $461.00 to $471.00.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 774 ($9.78) to GBX 702 ($8.87). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,070 ($13.51) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $133.00 to $137.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $184.00 to $179.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $640.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Argus from $470.00 to $620.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.80. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Argus from $435.00 to $484.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $228.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $13.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $23.00.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.60 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $101.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $112.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $211.00.

